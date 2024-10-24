S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

October 24, 2024 at 15 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, telecom and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 141.96 points at 24,431.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 169.05 points at 42,345.90. The S&P 500 index was up 8.76 points at 5,806.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 96.22 points at 18,372.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.23 cents US compared with 72.24 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 62 cents at US$70.15 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$16.30 at US$2,745.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

