S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets higher

September 18, 2023 at 15 h 37 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Losses in the technology and base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based decline as Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 160.52 points at 20,461.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.78 points at 34,647.02. The S&P 500 index was up 5.81 points at 4,456.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.75 points at 13,737.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 73.93 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.05 at US$91.07 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,948.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

