S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also down

October 7, 2022 at 15 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index slipped more than 200 points in late-morning trading, dragged down by industrials and financials, as U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 243.61 points at 18,735.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 426.77 points at 29,500.17. The S&P 500 index was down 73.88 points at 3,670.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 326.30 points at 10,747.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.04 cents US compared with 72.89 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.98 at US$91.43 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 21 cents at US$6.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.30 at US$1709.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost five cents at US$3.39 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

