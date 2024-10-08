S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets move higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index lost nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.78 points at 24,005.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.35 points at 41,996.59. The S&P 500 index was up 43.17 points at 5,739.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 215.69 points at 18,139.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.15 cents US compared with 73.48 cents US on Monday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$3.42 at US$73.72 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$32.20 at US$2,633.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 11 cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)