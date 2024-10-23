S&P/TSX composite down nearly 150 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

October 23, 2024 at 15 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 149.17 points at 24,567.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 368.02 points at 42,556.87. The S&P 500 index was down 38.63 points at 5,812.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 178.37 points at 18,394.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.21 cents US compared with 72.33 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.23 at US$70.51 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$27.30 at US$2,732.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

