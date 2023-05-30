S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points as price of oil falls

May 30, 2023 at 15 h 42 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points as the price of oil fell and losses in the energy and base metal stocks helped lead the way lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 187.10 points at 19,780.85.

In New York, where markets had been closed Monday for Memorial Day, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 183.06 points at 32,910.28. The S&P 500 index was down 2.62 points at 4,202.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.90 points at 13,032.59. 

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was down US$2.62 from Friday at US$70.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 11 cents from Friday at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.20 from Friday at US$1,976.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents from Friday at US$3.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

