S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stocks also lower

July 11, 2022 at 15 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 198.35 points at 18,824.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 118.12 points at 31,220.03. The S&P 500 index was down 40.59 points at 3,862.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 197.23 points at 11,438.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.01 cents US compared with 77.11 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down US$2.37 at US$102.42 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 43 cents at US$6.46 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,739.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 11 cents at US$3.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

