S&P/TSX composite down nearly 400 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 400 points in late-morning trading, with losses led by the technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 375.74 points at 24,132.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 355.64 points at 41,785.90. The S&P 500 index was down 82.30 points at 5,731.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 412.59 points at 18,195.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.88 cents US compared with 71.86 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 79 cents at US$69.40 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$54.80 at US$2,746.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$4.34 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)