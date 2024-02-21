S&P/TSX composite down slightly, U.S. stock markets slide after holiday Monday

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down slightly Tuesday and U.S. markets also fell, as investors continue to make guesses about when central banks on either side of the border will start cutting interest rates.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.08 points at 21,217.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 64.19 points at 38,563.80. The S&P 500 index was down 30.06 points at 4,975.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 144.87 points at 15,630.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents US compared with 74.16 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.42 from Friday at US$77.04 per barrel, while the March natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.70 from Friday at US$2,039.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)