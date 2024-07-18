S&P/TSX composite down Thursday morning; U.S. markets also move lower

TORONTO — Losses in the battery metals sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.10 points at 22,821.07

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.79 points at 41,077.29. The S&P 500 index was down 29.35 points at 5,558.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 166.11 points at 17,830.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.04 cents US compared with 73.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 46 cents at US$90.98 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$2,471.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 12 cents at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)