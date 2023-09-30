S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index closed down by almost 50 points, while U.S. stock markets were mixed on the final trading day of what has been a difficult month for investors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.47 points at 19,541.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 158.84 points at 33,507.50. The S&P 500 index was down 11.65 points at 4,288.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.05 points at 13,219.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.96 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down 92 cents at US$90.79 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.50 at US$1,866.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)