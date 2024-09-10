S&P/TSX composite dragged lower by energy in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.46 points at 22,878.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.03 points at 40,705.56. The S&P 500 index was up 11.01 points at 5,482.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.26 points at 16,950.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.74 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$2.46 at US$66.25 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.50 at US$2,540.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$4.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)