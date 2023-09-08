S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as strength in energy stocks was mostly offset as technology and base metal stocks moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.88 points at 20,139.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.40 points at 34,605.13. The S&P 500 index was up 16.88 points at 4,468.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.38 points at 13,803.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was up 81 cents at US87.68 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,947.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents US$3.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)