S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also down

September 5, 2024 at 15 h 40 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also down

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.01 points at 23,032.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 333.24 points at 40,641.73. The S&P 500 index was down 24.06 points at 5,496.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.09 points at 17,044.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents US compared with 73.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.06 at US$70.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.80 at US$2,534.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Private equity firm Birch Hill signs deal to buy Rexall Pharmacy and Well.ca
Ontario News

Private equity firm Birch Hill signs deal to buy Rexall Pharmacy and Well.ca

TORONTO — Drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group and online retailer Well.ca are due to land under Canadian…