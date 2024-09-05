S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also down

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.01 points at 23,032.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 333.24 points at 40,641.73. The S&P 500 index was down 24.06 points at 5,496.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.09 points at 17,044.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents US compared with 73.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.06 at US$70.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.80 at US$2,534.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)