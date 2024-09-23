S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks higher

September 23, 2024 at 15 h 36 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and telecommunications sectors, while U.S. stock markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.26 points at 23,860.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.00 points at 42,124.36. The S&P 500 index was up 15.70 points at 5,718.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.88 points at 17,976.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.10 cents US compared with 73.72 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down eight cents at US$70.92 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$2,651.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

