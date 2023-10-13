S&P/TSX composite flat in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

October 13, 2023 at 15 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite flat in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index struggled to find direction in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.65 of a point at 19,499.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.83 points at 33,688.97. The S&P 500 index was down 11.07 points at 4,338.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 112.73 points at 13,461.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.89 at US$85.80 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$3.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$48.90 at US$1,931.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Aimia to raise up to $32.5M in private place, names new directors and board chair
Ontario News

Aimia to raise up to $32.5M in private place, names new directors and board chair

TORONTO — Aimia Inc. has signed a deal to raise up to $32.5 million in a private placement of shares…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Knights squeeze past Petes 3-2 in overtime

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Isaiah George scored the game-winning goal 3:35 into overtime to lift the London Knights to a 3-2 victory over…