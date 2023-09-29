S&P/TSX composite flat, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was essentially flat, while U.S. stock markets were mixed on the final trading day of what has been a difficult month for stock markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.36 points at 19,592.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.92 points at 33,622.42. The S&P 500 index was up 15.50 points at 4,315.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.54 points at 13,289.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.94 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.02 at US$90.69 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.70 at US$1,873.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.74 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

