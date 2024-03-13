S&P/TSX composite gains as oil moves higher, U.S. markets mixed

March 13, 2024 at 15 h 33 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Higher oil and energy sector prices pushed Canada’s main stock index up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.40 points at 21,987.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 154.66 points at 39,160.15. The S&P 500 index was down 4.93 points at 5,170.34 after setting an all-time high yesterday, while the Nasdaq composite was down 74.57 points at 16,191.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.27 cents US compared with 74.08 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.70 cents at US$79.26 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.70 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.90 at US$2,174 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

