S&P/TSX composite higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also up

TORONTO — Strength in the financial and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.46 points at 20,707.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.30 points at 34,056.31. The S&P 500 index was up 10.16 points at 4,128.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 46.50 points at 11,957.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.49 cents US compared with 74.47 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.76 at US$76.71 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.60 at US$1,879.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)