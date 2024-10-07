S&P/TSX composite index creeps lower, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index inched lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility sector, as U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.52 points at 24,154.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 123.99 points at 42,228.76. The S&P 500 index was down 14.26 points at 5,736.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.34 points at 18,071.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 73.65 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$1.80 at US$76.18 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.10 at US$2,662.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)