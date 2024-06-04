S&P/TSX composite index down almost 200 points, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Weakness in energy and base metals weighed on Canada’s main stock index Tuesday, leading it down almost 200 points, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 186.18 points at 21,930.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.73 points at 38,572.76. The S&P 500 index was down 12.96 points at 5,270.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 37.42 points at 16,791.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.08 cents US compared with 73.34 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was down US$1.37 at US$72.85 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$26.80 at US$2,342.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 12 cents at US$4.55 a pound.

