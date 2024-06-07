S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index lost ground in late-morning trading on Friday while U.S. stock markets were mixed after jobs reports were released on both sides of the border.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 109.02 points at 22,120.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.44 points at 38,921.61. The S&P 500 index was up 8.16 points at 5,361.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.50 points at 17,127.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.74 cents US compared with 73.07 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 24 cents at US$75.79 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 99 cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$61.30 at US$2,329.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 17 cents at US$4.50 a pound.

