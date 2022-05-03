S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad late-morning rally; U.S. markets also higher

May 3, 2022 at 15 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad late-morning rally; U.S. markets also higher

TORONTO — A broad rally pushed Canada’s main stock index up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as energy and materials sector rose, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 272.62 points at 20,964.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 209.53 points at 33,271.03. The S&P 500 index was up 36.49 points at 4,191.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 61.31 points at 12,597.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.88 cents US compared with 77.55 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.83 to US$103.34 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 62.7 cents at US$8.10 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$1,875.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Ontario reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, rise in hospitalizations

Ontario is reporting 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 today after reporting zero on Monday. The province says one of those deaths occurred…

Ontario election campaign to officially begin
Ontario News

Ontario election campaign to officially begin

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet Tuesday afternoon with Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell to officially start the provincial…