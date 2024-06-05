S&P/TSX composite index up in midday trading, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in base metals and industrials helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in midday trading on Wednesday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 135.97 points at 22,114.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.83 points at 38,733.33. The S&P 500 index was up 36.91 points at 5,328.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 230.44 points at 17,087.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.94 cents US compared with 73.09 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down eight cents at US$73.17 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$24.80 at US$2,372.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$4.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)