S&P/TSX composite index up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

November 7, 2024 at 16 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.74 points at 24,771.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.95 points at 43,702.98. The S&P 500 index was up 36.33 points at 5,965.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 235.88 points at 19,219.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.08 cents US compared with 71.76 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 33 cents at US$72.02 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$28.20 at US$2,704.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 17 cents at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

