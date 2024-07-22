S&P/TSX composite index up over 100 points Monday morning, U.S. markets also rise

July 22, 2024 at 15 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite index up over 100 points Monday morning, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in the financial and industrial sectors led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Monday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 126.25 points at 22,816.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 88.24 points at 40,375.77. The S&P 500 index was up 39.17 points at 5,544.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 168.11 points at 17,895.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.70 cents US compared with 72.85 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down 24 cents at US$78.40 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.26 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$2,390.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite rises Monday, U.S. stock markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite rises Monday, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a gain Monday, helped by strength in financial stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. The…

S&P/TSX composite posts small gain Monday, U.S. stock markets also up
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite posts small gain Monday, U.S. stock markets also up

TORONTO — Strength in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index…

S&P/TSX composite posts small gain Monday, loonie also higher
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite posts small gain Monday, loonie also higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a small gain Monday, helped by strength in energy and industrial…