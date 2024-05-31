S&P/TSX composite lower on Friday morning, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading on Friday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.08 points at 22,045.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.16 points at 38,150.64. The S&P 500 index was down 26.94 points at 5,208.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 205.23 points at 16,531.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.31 cents US compared with 73.11 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down 44 cents at US$77.47 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$2,353.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)