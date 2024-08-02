S&P/TSX composite plunges in late-morning trading Friday, U.S. markets nosedive

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index sank Friday morning as major indices spanning energy, technology and industrials all tumbled.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 500.57 points at 22,222.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 779.97 points at 39,568.00. The S&P 500 index was down 124.13 points at 5,322.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 569.93 points at 16,624.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.21 cents US compared with 72.22 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down $2.95 at US$73.36 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up less than one cent at US$2.02 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$10.20 at US$2,491 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than one cent at US$4.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

