S&P/TSX composite rises in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

February 5, 2025 at 16 h 15 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points in late-morning trading, led by gains in industrial, utilities and technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 153.52 points at 25,432.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.35 points at 44,601.39. The S&P 500 index was down 5.12 points at 6,032.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.70 points at 19,590.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.97 cents US compared with 69.71 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was down 93 cents at US$71.77 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$3.25 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$25.90 at US$2,901.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.40 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

