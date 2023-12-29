S&P/TSX composite slips, U.S. markets largely flat

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index retreated on Thursday amid losses in energy, financial and utilities, while U.S. indexes stayed fairly flat.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.53 points at 20,929.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average increased 53.58 points to 37,710.10. The S&P 500 index nudged up by 1.77 points to 4,783.35, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 4.04 points to 15,095.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.69 cents US compared with 75.73 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down US$2.34 at US$71.77 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$9.60 at US$2,083.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down almost four cents at US$3.92 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)