S&P/TSX composite up by almost 300 points, U.S. markets mixed

October 26, 2022 at 15 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up almost 300 points in late-morning trading, buoyed by strength across all sectors on news of a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, while U.S. markets were mixed. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 279.63 points at 19,376.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 263.54 points at 32,100.28.The S&P 500 index was up 11.87 points at 3,870.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.08 points at 11,152.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.74 cents US compared with 73.32 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$2.31 at US$87.63 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down four cents at US$6.13 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.90 at US$1,666.60 an ounceand the December copper contract was up 12 cents at US$3.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

