S&P/TSX composite up in broad-based rally, U.S. stocks also higher

April 27, 2023 at 15 h 43 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The heavyweight energy and financial sectors helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.26 points at 20,469.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 218.27 points at 33,520.14. The S&P 500 index was up 43.26 points at 4,099.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 196.50 points at 12,050.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.46 cents US compared with 73.39 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down 10 cents at US$74.20 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,993.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

