S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also climb

July 15, 2022 at 15 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index regained some of the ground it lost on Thursday as it rose in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal, energy and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.73 points at 18,413.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 642.87 points at 31,273.04. The S&P 500 index was up 67.84 points at 3,858.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 164.63 points at 11,415.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.79 cents US compared with 76.12 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up US$2.92 at US$98.70 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$6.73 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.00 at US$1,702.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$3.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

