S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets down

July 22, 2022 at 15 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Gains in the base metals sector helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.33 points at 19,093.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.95 points at 32,031.95. The S&P 500 index was down 14.42 points at 3,984.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 118.66 points at 11,940.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.83 cents US compared with 77.55 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up 50 cents at US$96.85 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 31 cents at US$8.13 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$16.80 at US$1,730.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.38 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

