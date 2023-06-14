S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

June 14, 2023 at 15 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.64 points at 20,048.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.09 points at 34,142.03. The S&P 500 index was up 20.38 points at 4,389.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.01 points at 13,639.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.26 cents US compared with 75.13 on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up four cents at US$69.46 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down less a penny at US2.34 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.80 at US$1,970.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
Ontario News

Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations

TORONTO — BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations…

S&P/TSX composite up 100 points Tuesday despite energy weakness, U.S. markets rise
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up 100 points Tuesday despite energy weakness, U.S. markets rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by broad gains across…