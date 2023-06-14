S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.64 points at 20,048.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.09 points at 34,142.03. The S&P 500 index was up 20.38 points at 4,389.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.01 points at 13,639.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.26 cents US compared with 75.13 on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was up four cents at US$69.46 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down less a penny at US2.34 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.80 at US$1,970.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.

