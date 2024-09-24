S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also higher

September 24, 2024 at 15 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Strength in the energy and base metal stocks lifted Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.80 points at 23,973.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.81 points at 42,214.46. The S&P 500 index was up 2.55 points at 5,721.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.24 points at 17,995.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.24 cents US compared with 74.02 cents US on Monday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$1.06 at US$71.43 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$18.10 at US$2,670.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 15 cents at US$4.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

