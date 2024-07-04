S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading with U.S. markets closed for July 4

July 4, 2024 at 15 h 41 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock market was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the telecom, utility and energy sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.96 points at 22,249.63.

The increase came asU.S. stock markets closed for the July 4 holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.46 cents US compared with 73.33 cents US on Wednesday.

The gain in the currency came one day ahead of Statistics Canada’s labour force survey report on Friday.

Commodity markets are also closed for regular trading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

