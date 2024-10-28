S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal, financial and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.77 points at 24,578.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 314.33 points at 42,428.73. The S&P 500 index was up 25.79 points at 5,833.91, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.29 points at 18,620.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.97 cents US compared with 72.09 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$3.72 US$68.06 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 27 cents US at US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 80 cents US at US$2,753.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)