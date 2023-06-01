S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

June 1, 2023 at 15 h 35 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in base metal stocks helped lead the way and U.S. stock markets also climbed higher. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.66 points at 19,704.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.62 points at 32,988.89. The S&P 500 index was up 23.64 points at 4,203.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.54 points at 13,021.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.18 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.83 cents at US$69.92 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$12.50 at US$1,994.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$3.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

Share this article

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite down almost 170 points in broad-based decline
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite down almost 170 points in broad-based decline

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down almost 170 points Wednesdayin a broad-based decline led…

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points as price of oil falls
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points as price of oil falls

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points as the price of oil fell and losses…

S&P/TSX composite makes modest gain Monday, U.S. markets closed for long weekend
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite makes modest gain Monday, U.S. markets closed for long weekend

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ticked upwards Monday, with broad-based gains led by battery metals…