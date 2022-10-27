S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

October 27, 2022 at 15 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Strength in the technology and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 139.51 points at 19,419.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 355.47 points at 32,194.58. The S&P 500 index was up 1.04 points at 3,831.64 1.04, while the Nasdaq composite was down 83.84 points at 10,887.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.91 cents US compared with 73.72 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.61 at US$89.52 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down five cents at US$6.07 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.00 at US$1,667.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

