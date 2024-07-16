S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points Tuesday morning, U.S. markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in technology and industrial stocks led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Tuesday, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 169.74 points at 22,921.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 602.28 points at 40,814.00. The S&P 500 index was up 25.19 points at 5,656.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.15 points at 18,477.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 73.19 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was down 89 cents at US$81.02 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$30.70 at US$2,459.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)