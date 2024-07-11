S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points, helped by strength in the telecom, utility and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 157.18 points at 22,507.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.59 points at 39,800.95. The S&P 500 index was down 31.91 points at 5,602.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 235.84 points at 18,411.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.44 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 42 cents at US$82.52 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$43.60 at US$2,423.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)