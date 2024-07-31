S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as oil prices rise, U.S. markets rally

TORONTO — Gains in energy stocks and base metals led Canada’s main stock index up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets rallied, as investors awaited the latest interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 203.46 points at 23,028.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 225.31 points at 40,968.64. The S&P 500 index was up 91.46 points at 5,527.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 428.37 points at 17,575.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.41 cents US compared with 72.20 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$2.28 at US$77.01 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.06 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$14.80 at US$2,466.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)