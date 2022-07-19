S&P/TSX composite up more than 250 points in late-morning trading

July 19, 2022 at 15 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
S&P/TSX composite up more than 250 points in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index gained more than 250 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 268.14 points at 18,863.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 478.76 points at 31,551.37. The S&P 500 index was up 68.34 points at 3,899.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 227.26 points at 11,587.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.56 cents US compared with 77.23 cents US on Monday.

The September crude contract was down 54 cents at US$98.88 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$7.33 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,711.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down six cents at US$3.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

