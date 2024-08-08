S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

August 8, 2024 at 15 h 36 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 300 points in late-morning trading, powered by a broad-based rally on the Toronto market, while U.S. stocks also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 313.16 points at 22,194.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 579.04 points at 39,342.49. The S&P 500 index was up 98.47 points at 5,297.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 361.19 points at 16,557.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.75 cents US compared with 72.79 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 83 cents at US$76.06 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$22.20 at US$2,454.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$3.96 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

