S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

October 18, 2024 at 15 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.36 points at 24,777.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.55 points at 43,153.50. The S&P 500 index was up 17.22 points at 5,858.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 118.13 points at 18,491.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.42 cents US compared with 72.52 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.75 at US$68.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$26.60 at US$2,734.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite index rises more than 100 points Thursday, U.S. stock markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite index rises more than 100 points Thursday, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose more than 100 points Thursday, led by gains in energy stocks,…

S&P/TSX composite gains more than 100 points Wednesday, U.S. stock markets also rise
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite gains more than 100 points Wednesday, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained more than 100 points Wednesday, led by strength in utilities…

Oil plunge drags down S&P/TSX composite, as tech stocks also take a hit
Ontario News

Oil plunge drags down S&P/TSX composite, as tech stocks also take a hit

Falling energy prices tugged Canada’s main stock index downward on Tuesday as producers responded to…