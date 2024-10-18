S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.36 points at 24,777.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.55 points at 43,153.50. The S&P 500 index was up 17.22 points at 5,858.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 118.13 points at 18,491.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.42 cents US compared with 72.52 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.75 at US$68.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$26.60 at US$2,734.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$4.37 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

