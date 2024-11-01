S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, led by strength in technology and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 190.71 points at 24,347.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 530.10 points at 42,293.56. The S&P 500 index was up 59.40 points at 5,764.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 247.27 points at 18,342.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.81 cents US compared with 71.86 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was up 90 cents at US$70.16 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.10 at US$2,754.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$4.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)