S&P/TSX composite up Thursday morning after New Year’s break, U.S. stocks mixed

TORONTO — Broad-based gains led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 206.46 points at 24,934.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.25 points at 42,533.97. The S&P 500 index was up 8.17 points at 5,889.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.91 points at 19,348.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.27 cents US compared with 69.50 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.56 at US$73.28 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$3.71 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$23.90 at US$2,664.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)