S&P/TSX composite up, while U.S. stock markets also rise at end of a volatile week

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also rose at the end of a volatile trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.76 points at 22,266.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.81 points at 39,493.30. The S&P 500 index was up 11.76 points at 5,331.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.01 points at 16,685.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 72.76 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 28 cents at US$76.47 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.00 at US$2,468.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$4.00 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)