Special to explore CTV anchor’s family backstory, expulsion of Asians from Uganda

October 27, 2022 at 21 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Omar Sachedina, chief anchor at CTV News, is getting personal in an hour-long special set to air on the network next week.

The documentary will explore the 1972 expulsion of Asians from Uganda, an event that uprooted thousands — including Sachedina’s parents.

Six thousand people immigrated to Canada as a result of the orderfrom Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

CTV News says the documentary, which was filmed in the summer, follows Sachedina, his mother Salma and sister Nafilia as they travel to Uganda “to rediscover their roots.”

It also includes the perspectives of other people expelled from the country who made their homes in Canada, and a Canadian visa officer who helped make that possible.

“Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina” airs Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. on CTV, CTV News Channel and online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

